News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Damaged Bengaluru roads will be white topped in phased manner: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Damaged Bengaluru roads will be white topped in phased manner: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 10:51 AM IST

He also said that the potholes issue will be solved soon and giving better roads is the priority of government.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government is planning to rapidly implement the white topping process on damaged roads in Bengaluru. He said that the potholes issue will be solved soon and giving better roads is the priority of government.

Speaking in the legislative council, Karnataka deputy CM said, “In Bengaluru, various departments have been digging roads for installations and that is leading to the damage of roads. The government is identifying such roads and planning to fix them with white topping in a phased manner. A meeting will be called with all legislators from Bengaluru soon.”

Also Read - BJP is doing politics on Belagavi incident: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar also said that rapid urbanisation is also one of the main reasons for numerous potholes in the city. “On average, close to 2,000 new vehicles are getting registered in Bengaluru. These many vehicles plying on the roads damage them naturally. Fixing the roads with white topping will give the endurance of 30 to 40 years to these roads,” he added.

He also stressed that the arrangements have been made to fill potholes in all wards of Bengaluru.

White topping is a process where the bituminous road or black-top roads are given a Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) overlay. The rapid road method involves pre-cast large cement blocks that are 20 feet long and 5 feet wide, placed together on a stretch.

Earlier, the Karnataka government introduced ‘rapid road word’ technology to fix the damaged roads in Bengaluru. According to BBMP, the lifespan of white topping is 30 years whereas the rapid roads will last for about 100 years.

