‘Dear Narendra Modi ji…’: 5-year-old Bengaluru girl writes heart-warming note to the Prime Minister amid his visit

Published on: Aug 10, 2025 01:27 pm IST

Arya, the daughter of Bengaluru resident Abhiroop, saw the Prime Minister’s visit as an opportunity to raise a long-standing issue. 

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Metro’s Yellow Line, a heartfelt appeal from a five-year-old girl has caught the city’s attention and gone viral online.

A 5-year-old girl writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi amid his visit to Bengaluru. (DPR PMO)

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line opens today: Here’s how it will change the way you travel

Take a look at the letter.

Arya, the daughter of Bengaluru resident Abhiroop, saw the Prime Minister’s visit as an opportunity to raise a long-standing issue, the city’s notorious traffic jams. In a short, handwritten note, she told the PM, “Narendra Modi ji, There is lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help.”

Abhiroop shared the letter on X with the caption: “PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic.” The post quickly gained traction, sparking conversations about how even children are affected by Bengaluru’s congested roads.

Many users chimed in with personal experiences. One parent said the hardest part was explaining to children why basic civic issues remain unresolved. Another recounted how their own daughter had once written to the President of India about late-night noise pollution in Mumbai, which surprisingly led to police follow-ups months later. Some responses, however, were tinged with cynicism, questioning the effectiveness of governance by both the BJP and Congress.

Also Read - PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line today. 10 things you should know

Amid the viral buzz, PM Modi launched two major infrastructure projects — the Yellow Line of Namma Metro and the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. The new metro stretch is expected to be a boon for Electronic City commuters, promising faster travel and potentially easing traffic on one of the city’s busiest corridors. The Yellow Line will be open for commuters from Monday (August 11) and three trains will be operated initially.

