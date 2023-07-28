Demand for luxury homes in Bengaluru falls by half in Apr-Jun: CBRE report

The demand for luxury housing in India rose in the April to June period, according to a report. CBRE, a real estate consultancy firm, released an analysis of the luxury property market across seven major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. 3,100 luxury housing units - priced at ₹ 4 crore and above - were sold in the quarter, compared to 1,400 in the year-ago period.(Mahindra Lifespace)

3,100 luxury housing units - priced at ₹4 crore and above - were sold in the quarter, compared to 1,400 in the year-ago period. Hyderabad saw a 20-fold rise in sales, selling 1,000 units in the quarter, against the 50 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Delhi-NCR also performed well, selling 1,050 units versus the 350 units sold year-over-year (y-o-y).

Pune's luxury home sales inched up from nil last year to 150 units this year in April to June, whereas, Chennai and Kolkata each sold 50 units, same as last year.

Contrastingly, Mumbai and Bengaluru painted a different picture, with luxury home sales falling. Mumbai's luxury home sales fell from 800 units last year to 750 units in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Karnataka capital's sales plummeted by half as 50 units were sold against the 100 sold last year.

"We are witnessing an impressive growth and resilience of the luxury housing segment. This surge signifies the strong demand and positive momentum in the luxury housing market. Looking ahead, we anticipate a stronger second half of 2023 in the residential market, supported by factors such as a healthy supply pipeline, the approaching festive season, and stabilising mortgage rates," the Chairman and CEO of India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa of CBRE, said.

"Among other Indian cities that have recorded a rise in demand for luxury properties, NCR stands out observing not just an increase in sale, but even rising rentals for luxury homes. Within NCR, Gurugram particularly has emerged as a preferred choice for luxury homebuyers, with large presence of HNIs (High Networth Individuals)and UHNIs (Ultra High Networth Individuals) base and a significant rise in the number of affluent millennials in the region," DLF Group Executive Director & Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri said.