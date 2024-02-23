DK Shivakumar rules out law that forces Bengaluru MNCs to display the number of Kannadigas working

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has ruled out the possibility of a law that forces MNCs in the state to display the number of Kannadigas working on their campuses. He stressed that Bengaluru is a global city, which is a hub for global citizens, and said that the government doesn't have any such plans. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Also Read - Shops must have 60% Kannada language nameplates by Feb 28: BBMP

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Shivakumar said, "Our government doesn't have any plans to bring a law which forces industries and MNCs to display the number of Kannadigas. Bengaluru is a global city open for all to come and work."

He also said that it was a demand of Kannada activists. "Some of the Kannada activists approached out cultural minister and proposed a plan to table a law. That's why the minister told that. It's impossible to implement such laws," added the deputy CM.

Earlier, the minister for Kannada and culture, Shivaraj S Tangadagi, told the legislature that all MNCs operating in the state must prominently display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards. Failure to comply with this requirement could result in the revocation of permissions granted to these companies, he added. “There has been a discussion to ensure that industries put up display boards on the number of Kannadigas they have employed. We will frame rules for that,” he told reporters outside the legislature.

He also said that he was heading the committee formed to look into the measure. “We have secretaries of many departments and they have given suggestions. We will discuss and form the rules for industries and multinational companies,” the minister said.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has already passed a bill mandating 60% use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments across the state, with the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government asserting that non-compliance would lead to cancellation of licences.