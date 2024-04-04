‘Don’t fall for BJP as shudras, women not allowed in RSS sanctum sanctorum’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that entry of 'shudras' and women is barred inside the "RSS sanctum sanctorum" and people should not fall for the BJP-RSS assurances. He also accused the two outfits of being against social justice and opposing reservation. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (HT)

“People should not fall for BJP-RSS. Shudras-Dalits and Women are not allowed inside the RSS sanctum sanctorum,” the Chief Minister’s office quoted him as saying at the meeting of the SC/ST activists and leaders at the district Congress office.

The meeting was organised to canvass votes for the Congress candidate M Lakshmana for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.

“BJP and RSS are against social justice. Therefore, they do not like reservation,” the statement quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. He pointed out that reservation is not alms but the right of the oppressed communities. According to him, reservation should exist as long as caste system exists in the society.

“Before independence and British era, did we, the Shudras have the right to study? Did women have any rights? A woman had to burn herself immediately after the death of her husband. Such inhuman practices inspired by Manusmriti were prohibited by our Constitution,” the CM added.

The BJP and RSS want to bring back the Manusmirthi by making amendments to the Constitution, Siddaramaiah claimed. “Shudras, Dalits and women are not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum,” he said.

Referring to the statements of senior BJP leaders Nanje Gowda and Gulihatti Shekhar, Siddaramaiah said they were not allowed inside “the sanctum sanctorum of the RSS office in Nagpur.” “This is the truth. The Shudras are just being used...,” he added.