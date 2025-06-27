Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Elderly shopkeeper held for wife’s murder following domestic dispute in South Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 27, 2025 10:10 AM IST

An elderly man in Bengaluru, Rangaiah, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife during a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Magadi area.

In a shocking incident, an elderly man from Bengaluru has been taken into custody for allegedly killing his wife during a domestic quarrel that turned deadly. The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Magadi area, located in the southern part of the city, The Times of India reported.

Bengaluru murder: The accused often picked fights with his wife over her cooking, complaining about its taste. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Bengaluru murder: The accused often picked fights with his wife over her cooking, complaining about its taste. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused has been identified as 75-year-old Rangaiah, who runs a small grocery business. He was apprehended later that day at the Ramanagar KSRTC bus stand. The victim, R Thimmamma, was originally from Mathikere village, the report said.

According to police, tensions between the couple had been simmering for a while. Investigators revealed that Rangaiah struck his wife on the head with a spear-knife used for extracting coconut flesh, resulting in her death. He then fled the scene, the report added.

Tracking down Rangaiah proved to be a challenge as he does not own a mobile phone. Based on information from his family that he often visited Tirumala in Tirupati, authorities issued alerts to nearby regions, the report stated. Ramanagar police intercepted him just as he was about to board a bus heading toward Bengaluru. 

Rangaiah often picked fights with Thimmamma over her cooking, complaining about its taste, an officer investigating the case told the publication. Eventually, she left him and moved in with their younger daughter in Magadi, however, he later convinced her to return home, promising to change. But within days, another argument escalated into this deadly violence, he said.

The case is currently under investigation and more details are awaited.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
