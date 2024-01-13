Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai demands SIT probe into alleged gang rape incident in Haveri

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai demanded the state government to form a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe Haveri moral policing and the alleged rape incident. He also said that the Congress government is trying to appease a section of people in the state by not imposing law and order. Ex-K'taka CM Bommai demands SIT probe into alleged gang rape incident in Haveri

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, “There must be a SIT probe into the Haveri incident and people involved must be given life imprisonment. A senior police officer should head the SIT team and bring all culprits behind bars. The acts of local police in this case should also be probed.”

Bommai further slammed Siddaramaiah led Congress government and said the state has no law and order. “Congress party only focuses on politics and law and order is completely ignored. Every vulnerable section, especially Dalits feel very insecured in the state, after Congress formed the government. The ruling party is only trying to appease a section of people in the state,” Bommai added.

In a viral video, the men could be seen entering the hotel room where they found a Muslim woman with a Hindu man. They beat the couple, questioning their morality and then dragged them out of the room. The couple were seen pleading for help urging them to let them go. Several BJP leaders alleged that the woman in the video was later raped by a group of men.

Haveri SP Anshu Kumar had said that the victim’s statement has been recorded and that three of the seven accused have been arrested by the police. "One is in the hospital. The other 3 are on the run. We will arrest the remaining accused as well. We weren't told about rape earlier. We came to know about this only through media report about the video by the woman. We have booked a case under the appropriate section, investigation is ongoing," he said.