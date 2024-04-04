 Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy doesn't have a car and owns tractor. What his affidavit reveals | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy doesn't have a car and owns tractor. What his affidavit reveals

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 04, 2024 09:06 PM IST

According to the affidavit, HD Kumaraswamy and his wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, together own a wealth of ₹217.21 crore.

Former Karnataka CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy filed his nomination papers on Thursday as he is contesting for Lok Sabha polls from the Mandya constituency. In his affidavit, the two-time chief minister and his wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, have declared their assets.

According to the affidavit, HD Kumaraswamy and his wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, together own a wealth of 217.21 crore. However, Anita Kumaraswamy, the former Ramanagara MLA is wealthier than her husband as she has assets worth 154.39 crore and HD Kumaraswamy only owns assets worth 54.63 crore along with other 8.17 crore under Hindu Undivided Family. (HUF)

Also Read - Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to contest LS polls from Mandya as NDA candidate

Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, surprisingly does not own a car but has a tractor and called himself an agriculturalist, politician and social worker. He also has three pending police cases against him. His other assets are a house in Bengaluru worth 6.46 crore, agricultural lands worth 37.48 crore, gold worth 47.06 lakh and diamonds worth of 2.60 lakh.

Anita Kumaraswamy owns a car worth Rs. 11 lakh which is in the name of her company Nikhil & Co. She is also a director of Kasturi Media Pvt Ltd and Nikhil & Co.

After a long suspense, HD Kumaraswamy declared last week that he will be contesting from Mandya in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP, which is in alliance with the JD(S), has allotted this seat to the latter and Kumaraswamy himself decided to contest from this Vokkaliga bastion. Congress has already fielded Star Chandru, a close aide of DK Shivakumar from Mandya.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the sitting MP of Mandya who won as an independent candidate in the 2019 elections against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, will be joining the BJP soon, and she decided to stay away from the contest.

(Inputs from agencies)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy doesn't have a car and owns tractor. What his affidavit reveals
Thursday, April 04, 2024
