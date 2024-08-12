‘Forget a Mayor, Bengaluru does not even have Corporators’ says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP from South Bangalore constituency Tejasvi Surya, on Monday, highlighted the absence of Mayors in Bangalore Municipal body and stated that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) does not have even corporators at the time. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Taking on to the social media platform x, he said "For long, we have implemented band-aid solutions to Bengaluru's traffic problem and poor urban infra, instead of approaching it from the perspective of a well-structured town planning body. Such solutions only fix the symptom and are not the remedy for the problem itself".

He raised the civic issues of the city in his social media post.

"The water logging & flooding in Bengaluru, after a few hours of rain in the early morning, once again exposes the absence of municipal leadership in the city" said the Bangalore South MP.

He further said "Brand Bengaluru stands for Technology Innovation, unmatched talent pool and rich local culture. Sadly, only the traffic, water logging, potholes and garbage management issues seem to be marking our Brand".

Mentioning his previous warning about the issue he said "I had highlighted how the city lacks a directly-elected mayor with a workable term of 3-5 years who can be held accountable for the city's urban infra. Global cities like London, New York and Paris have such strong powerful mayors looking solely into the city's needs".

He stated that the common citizens are forced to reach out to BBMP officials, who are unapproachable.

He said "Forget a Mayor. Bengaluru, at the moment, does not even have Corporators and the common citizen is forced to reach out to the unapproachable BBMP officials or only vent one's frustration on Social Media".

"Urban spaces elsewhere are also characterised by walkable footpaths, layout gardens & strictly governed traffic & parking rules - giving pedestrians and public transport the uttermost prominence" he added.

Hitting out at the Congress state government he said "Metro, suburban railway & bus system has to complement one another & the BMLTA was a step in the right direction. The current government has neither taken any step to form the BMLTA nor has it delegated traffic engineers any power to plan the traffic management of the city".

He pointed out the importance of town planning and said "Unless we take up town planning & rework on our layouts, Brand Bengaluru will remain a dream".

"Bengaluru deserves better," he said.