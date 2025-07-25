Four Asiatic elephants fly from Bengaluru's Bannerghatta park to Japan: Report

In a landmark move for wildlife conservation, four Asiatic elephants from Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru set out on a remarkable journey this week, marking the park’s first-ever international animal transfer. The elephants — three females and one male — were meticulously prepared over six months for their extraordinary trip, which began Thursday night from the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), The Times of India reported. After six months of preparation, they flew on a dedicated cargo flight and will travel 20 hours by road to their new home at Himeji Central Park-Safari Park. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Loaded carefully into specially designed crates, the giants boarded a dedicated Boeing 777-200F cargo flight bound for Osaka, Japan, a 12-hour journey through the skies, the report stated.

Upon touching down in Osaka Friday afternoon, the elephants are scheduled for another extended trip — 20 hours by road to their new home at Himeji Central Park-Safari Park. This mission is more than a simple relocation; it represents a significant step in international cooperation and animal welfare, with experts from both countries overseeing every detail, the report said.

The elephants were gradually trained to spend hours inside their transport crates to ensure their comfort during the journey, and the entire operation followed strict international guidelines for live animal transport, it added.

Special care was given at every turn, from tailoring the crates to suit the animals’ size and temperament to handpicking light refreshments like glucose, cucumbers, and fruits for their flight.

A handpicked team of veterinarians, biologists, and mahouts are also set to accompany the elephants, staying in Japan for a month to guide the transition and help their Japanese counterparts care for the new arrivals, the report said.