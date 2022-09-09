Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Gambling ring busted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; seven nabbed

Gambling ring busted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; seven nabbed

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 01:45 PM IST

Cops in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district have come down hard on gamblers who were engaged in a game of ‘andar bahar’ in a public space. Seven have been arrested and cash of ₹1 lakh has been seized.

A gang of seven have been arrested for gambling with playing cards through a game of 'andar bahar' in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. (Representative Image)
A gang of seven have been arrested for gambling with playing cards through a game of 'andar bahar' in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. (Representative Image)
ByYamini C S

Kalaburagi: Police have arrested as many as seven persons for gambling in a public space while playing a game of ‘andar bahar’. Upon receiving a complaint, cops arrived at the area - near Shahabazar Naka - and arrested the individuals.

The incident occurred within the Kalaburagi nagar chowk police station limits. Cops have seized the deck of cards, along with cash of over 1 lakh.

Also read: Gambling ring busted in Bengaluru; 13 caught, over 1 lakh seized

The Kalaburagi city police took to twitter and shared details of the case, along with a press note and pictures. “Lightning attack by the police of Chowk Police Station in Kalaburagi Nagar. Arrest of 07 people who were engaged in card gambling in a public place near Shahabazar Naka of Kalaburagi city, 52 cards and cash 1,00,300/- rupees were recovered from the arrested. @DgpKarnataka @alokkumar6994,” the tweet read.

Andar bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards. The objective is to predict which of the two boxes - 'andar' or 'bahar' - wins. The city crime branch in Bengaluru has busted several gambling rings and dens in similar crackdowns as part of their drive against illegal gambling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka crime crime news bengaluru kalaburagi gambling den illegal gambling + 5 more
karnataka crime crime news bengaluru kalaburagi gambling den illegal gambling + 4 more
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, who passed away at the age of 96. (HT File)

    Dalai Lama condoles Queen Elizabeth’s death

    Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Friday mourned the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96. In a message to her son King Charles III, the Dalai Lama expressed deep sadness over the Queen's death and offered heartfelt condolences the royal family and the people of the UK. Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, also extended his heartfelt condolences.

  • Bihar deputy CM at Integrated Command and Control Centre in Patna.

    Tejashwi's 2nd stint as Nitish's deputy: Late night checks, strict directives

    Bihar deputy chief minister on Thursday inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre which will monitor the video feed from 2,500 security cameras being installed in the first phase. Recently, the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, made surprise checks at PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh.

  • In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (HT File)

    Amid land dispute between two groups, gatherings restricted in J&K’s Rajouri

    In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The restrictions were imposed on orders of district magistrate Vikas Kundal as a precautionary measure, officials said. “We inform the people that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,” the message said.

  • Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College was set up in 1990. (HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries

    Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over. In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said 30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and 50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July.

  • Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua of Guwahati Medical College Hospital with the patient following her recovery. (Sourced image)

    Assam: Doctors treat rare dialysis-induced skin ailment with kidney transplant

    A team of doctors at the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam successfully treated a rare dialysis-induced skin ailment by performing kidney transplant on the patient. A report on the operation conducted on a 30-year-old woman patient in December last year by a team of doctors from the super-speciality unit of GMCH led by Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua recently appeared in Cureus, a US-based medical journal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out