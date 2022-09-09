Gambling ring busted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; seven nabbed

Kalaburagi: Police have arrested as many as seven persons for gambling in a public space while playing a game of ‘andar bahar’. Upon receiving a complaint, cops arrived at the area - near Shahabazar Naka - and arrested the individuals.

The incident occurred within the Kalaburagi nagar chowk police station limits. Cops have seized the deck of cards, along with cash of over ₹1 lakh.

The Kalaburagi city police took to twitter and shared details of the case, along with a press note and pictures. “Lightning attack by the police of Chowk Police Station in Kalaburagi Nagar. Arrest of 07 people who were engaged in card gambling in a public place near Shahabazar Naka of Kalaburagi city, 52 cards and cash ₹1,00,300/- rupees were recovered from the arrested. @DgpKarnataka @alokkumar6994,” the tweet read.

Andar bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards. The objective is to predict which of the two boxes - 'andar' or 'bahar' - wins. The city crime branch in Bengaluru has busted several gambling rings and dens in similar crackdowns as part of their drive against illegal gambling.