Govt to hold 2-day conference on good governance in Bengaluru
A two-day conference on bringing the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district level will be held at Bengaluru from Monday, an official statement issued on Sunday said.
The regional conference ”Bringing citizens, entrepreneurs and government closer for good governance” is being organised by the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will grace the valedictory session on Tuesday.
The conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district level, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
During the two-day event, presentations will be made in six sessions: administrative reforms; the outside in view: private sector and good governance; replication of best practices; administrative reforms in states; benchmarking governance; and start-ups and experiments in good governance.
Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG will present the welcome address. Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will also address the valedictory session.
Delegates from all states/Union territories will participate in the conference, the statement said.
More than 400 delegates from pan-India are expected to participate in the conference, which is being held in a semi-virtual mode, it added.
-
Pandharpur sees a sea of pilgrims as Maha CM’s four generations perform ‘maha pooja’
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife performed a 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' and sought God's blessings for the prosperity of every section of society. Shinde along with his father Sambhaji Shinde, son and MP from Thane Dr Shrikant Shinde and grandson were present during the pooja.
-
TMC fumes as Irani invited to open Sealdah Metro station, Mamata ‘ignored’
TMC MLA Madan Mitra claimed that since Banerjee is not in the state, the KMRC inaugurates the major metro station, alleging “this isn't the tradition of democracy”. The commercial services between Sector V in Salt Lake and Sealdah will start from July 14, Metro railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said. "Sealdah station of East West Metro will be inaugurated on Monday and Union minister Smriti Irani has been invited to inaugurate it," he said.
-
Karnataka: Car falls into rivulet, two men feared drowned
Two persons were feared dead after a car accidentally fell into a swollen rivulet and washed away on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subrahmanya state highway in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early on Sunday. Police said the car was driven by Dhanush (26) from Kundadka in Vittal town. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwar. The car got swept away around 12.30 am. It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream.
-
Ranveer Singh to become SRK’s neighbour, finalises ₹119 crore real estate deal
Mumbai Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his dad Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP inked a real estate deal for ₹119 crore and are now proud owners of a Quadraplex along with 19 car parks in Bandra. This new deal will not only give them an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand, it will also make them Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour.
-
Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district
Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said. Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday's tremor is awaited.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics