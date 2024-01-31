‘Green flag’ appears in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar amid Keragodu Hanuman flag row; Cops take it down, hoist national flag

As the Keragodu Hanuman flag hoisting row continued to spiral in the southern state of Karnataka, Bengaluru saw a “green flag” in its Shivajinagar area on Tuesday, which fuelled controversy further. The appearance of a “green flag” now in Shivajinagar, which is known to be a Muslim-dominated area, has sparked further debate, prompting sharp reactions from BJP leaders. (Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal)/X)

The row first started on Sunday after a Lord Hanuman flag, that was hoisted in the Keragodu village in Mandya, was removed and replaced with the Indian National flag by officials. The incident also led to a political slugfest in the state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) butting heads on the matter.

“Hon @CPBlr @DCPEASTBCP Is it not against our flag code to fly a green flag similar to the color of an enemy country in a public area? Immediately, remove this and fly the national flag here. Shivajinagar is in India, not Pakistan,” BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal posted on social media, sharing a picture of the flag.

Soon after this initial post, he shared an update, writing, “Soon after I tweeted about the green flag hoisted in a busy area of ​​Shivajinagar, the Shivajinagar police immediately removed it and hoisted the national flag there. My sincere compliments to the police team for their swift action.”