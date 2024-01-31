 ‘Green flag’ appears in Bengaluru amid Hanuman flag row, removed | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'Green flag' appears in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar amid Keragodu Hanuman flag row; Cops take it down, hoist national flag

‘Green flag’ appears in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar amid Keragodu Hanuman flag row; Cops take it down, hoist national flag

ByYamini C S
Jan 31, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Controversy erupted over 'green flag' hoisted in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar, which police removed and replaced with the national flag.

As the Keragodu Hanuman flag hoisting row continued to spiral in the southern state of Karnataka, Bengaluru saw a “green flag” in its Shivajinagar area on Tuesday, which fuelled controversy further.

The appearance of a “green flag” now in Shivajinagar, which is known to be a Muslim-dominated area, has sparked further debate, prompting sharp reactions from BJP leaders. (Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal)/X)
The appearance of a “green flag” now in Shivajinagar, which is known to be a Muslim-dominated area, has sparked further debate, prompting sharp reactions from BJP leaders. (Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal)/X)

The row first started on Sunday after a Lord Hanuman flag, that was hoisted in the Keragodu village in Mandya, was removed and replaced with the Indian National flag by officials. The incident also led to a political slugfest in the state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) butting heads on the matter.

ALSO READ | Hanuman flag row in Karnataka: Panchayat Development Officer suspended

The appearance of a “green flag” now in Shivajinagar, which is known to be a Muslim-dominated area, has sparked further debate, prompting sharp reactions from BJP leaders.

“Hon @CPBlr @DCPEASTBCP Is it not against our flag code to fly a green flag similar to the color of an enemy country in a public area? Immediately, remove this and fly the national flag here. Shivajinagar is in India, not Pakistan,” BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal posted on social media, sharing a picture of the flag.

ALSO READ | ‘Descendants of Godse are disrupting peace in Karnataka’: CM Siddaramaiah lashes out after Hanuman flag row

Soon after this initial post, he shared an update, writing, “Soon after I tweeted about the green flag hoisted in a busy area of ​​Shivajinagar, the Shivajinagar police immediately removed it and hoisted the national flag there. My sincere compliments to the police team for their swift action.”

