Hampi rape case: Karnataka Police tighten security, conduct raids at tourist stays

Following the shocking rape incident near Hampi in Karnataka, the Koppal district police have intensified security measures by conducting raids at major accommodations around the heritage site. These inspections aimed to ensure that homestays and resorts strictly adhere to safety guidelines. Authorities reviewed guest registers, verified CCTV functionality, and assessed overall security protocols at these establishments. Karnataka Police conducted raids on all major resorts and home stays around Hampi after the rape incident. (X/KoppalPolice)

In a post on X, Koppal Police confirmed that raids were carried out in Basapura, Anegundi, and Sanapur, emphasizing the need for compliance with safety regulations. Officers inspected documents, checked CCTV footage, and reinforced the importance of adhering to police-mandated security norms. They also visited the Basapura check post and nearby resorts to assess security preparedness.

Tourists will be informed about safety guidelines: Karnataka Home Minister

Responding to the distressing crime, Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that security at popular tourist destinations would be significantly bolstered. He emphasized that visitors would now be informed about safety guidelines upon their arrival. Additionally, the state government is reviewing existing security policies and plans to implement stricter measures to safeguard tourists. “We are committed to enhancing security in places like Hampi and other major tourist hubs,” he stated.

According to the police, the crime took place on March 6 when two women—a 29-year-old homestay operator and an Israeli tourist—were gangraped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi with three male tourists. The survivors were camping by the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake in Gangavati, a well-known tourist area, when the assailants attacked them.

The homestay operator, in her police complaint, reported that she was with the Israeli tourist and three men—a US national, a tourist from Maharashtra, and another from Odisha—when the horrific incident occurred around 11 p.m. She further alleged that the perpetrators also stole her bag, two mobile phones, and cash amounting to ₹9,500.

The police have arrested three suspects in connection with the crime. The first two detainees have reportedly confessed to their involvement, while the third accused was apprehended on Sunday. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work towards ensuring justice and enhancing safety measures in the region.