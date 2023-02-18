‘Happy to see this’: PM Modi sends his compliments to Bandipur staff. Here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of frontline forest workers of Karnataka’s iconic Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving an injured elephant and giving it a life. He also expressed his happiness by sharing a video of a healthy elephant.

PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”

An elephant was accidentally electrocuted at a farm near Bandipur Tiger Reserve recently and union minister Bhupender Yadav announced that the elephant is being treated and sent back to the forest. He also announced that the forest officials are closely monitoring the female elephant which is recovering. He wrote, “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride.”

In October last year, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi wrote to CM Bommai seeking his intervention for providing timely treatment to a severely injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. He said he came across the injured calf during his visit to the Reserve, along with his mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Bommai later directed forest officials to provide treatment to the elephant.