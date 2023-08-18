In a horrific incident, a heavy vehicle on the highway was seen mowing down a two-wheeler on Friday. The incident took place at Bengaluru Pune highway and the video went viral on social media. Heavy vehicle mows down two wheeler on Bengaluru - Pune Highway. Video

In the video, the canter vehicle was seen moving on the road and looked like the driver did not notice the two-wheeler ahead. The vehicle ran over the bike which was on the left side and thebiker along with the pillion rider died on spot.

Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar shared the video on social media platform X and wrote, “Canter vehicle mowing down motorcycle rider n pillion, few hours back on Bangalore- Pune Highway in Haveri District. Sequence caught on CCTV. Complete disregard for smaller vehicles, precious lives of bread earners lost.”

According to data presented by Alok Kumar, 60 percent of those who died in road accidents are bikers in Karnataka. The two thirds of bikers died due to not wearing helmets while they were on the road. In social media platform X, Alok Kumar wrote, “Safety concerns regarding two wheeler users can’t be overemphasized. 60% of Fatal accident victims are two-wheeler users. Only 2/3 of such victims use helmets. Not wearing a helmet amounts to contributory negligence. Safe driving would reduce such deaths substantially.”

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) recentlybanned two wheelers on the newly launched Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. The police also said that the number of accidents has come down after this move.

