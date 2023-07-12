‘I hurt only bad peoples’: ‘Joker’ Felix posts on Instagram after Bengaluru double murder

A murder accused, Shabarish alias Felix (27), on Tuesday posted cryptic messages on his Instagram account shortly after the double murder of two executives in Bengaluru. His Instagram profile, with the name joker_felix_rapper_, has over 16,600 followers. The man also claims to be a “fashion model” and a “Kannada rapper”. Felix, who claims to be a fashion model and a Kannada rapper, has a huge following on Instagram.

“This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples, I never hurt any good people," he posted on his Instagram status on Tuesday. Soon after this, he also shared a screenshot of a news report from a Kannada publication, relating to the double murder.

Felix has been accused along with two others of hacking to death the CEO and the MD of a company called Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, identified as Vinu Kumar (40) and Phanindra Subramanya (36), respectively. He was arrested along with his associates and another person by the Bengaluru police on Wednesday. Felix is also said to be a former employee in the firm. The three accused allegedly barged into the office of the company, at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, and murdered the duo with machetes and other sharp weapons.

Reports also said Felix was hired along with his partners to carry out the murder by the fourth person, who was nabbed by the police at around midnight at the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), after he flew in from Delhi. Business rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the murders. Further details are awaited.