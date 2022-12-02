In huge bust, Bengaluru cops recover valuables worth 64 lakh; 16 held

The Bengaluru Police on Friday arrested 16 people for alleged involvement in burglary at different locations of the city. A huge operation was carried out to catch the accused and various valuable items like gold chains, bikes, mobile phones and even auto rickshaws were recovered, it was highlighted. Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru West), took to Twitter and wrote, “Excellent detective operation by police of Bengaluru’s Vijayanagara sub-division, arrest of 16 accused.”

He also informed that a huge number of mobile phones along with other valuables were recovered from the accused. “619g of gold jewelry, 30g of silverware, 210 mobile phones, 9 two-wheelers, 1 autorickshaw, 3 cycles, 2 watches worth a total of ₹64.21 lakh was successfully seized,” further wrote the police official.

The Vijayanagara police also submitted the mobile phones to the owners after verifying the details of victims.

A few months ago, cops in Rajajinagar had arrested a 54-year-old man who allegedly committed 164 robberies across the state. The accused had also involved his family members in the burglaries, said the police. Though the accused was arrested multiple times, he had always formed groups and planned robberies during his time in the jail. According to the Bengaluru Police, the accused had made a lot of connections in jail and continued to indulge in illegal activities even after being released. His gang reportedly targeted lush bungalows, swanky jewelry stores and even finance offices where large amounts of cash or gold is available.

