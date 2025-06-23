Internal rift in Karnataka? Congress MLA alleges ‘administrative collapse’, threatens to resign

In a dramatic escalation of internal dissent, ruling Congress MLA Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage from Kagwad on Monday threatened to resign from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, citing what he described as a complete “administrative collapse” in the state, news agency PTI reported. Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage expressed deep frustration over the lack of progress on development projects in his constituency.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Kage expressed deep frustration over the lack of progress on development projects in his constituency. “The administration in the entire state has collapsed. I am hurt. I’m seriously considering resigning,” he said. “It won’t be surprising if I meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the next two days and submit my resignation.”

Kage, who is a first-time Congress MLA, alleged that no substantial development work has taken place in Kagwad for the last two years, despite multiple assurances. “There has been no groundbreaking ceremony in my constituency for over two years,” he added.

He also threw his weight behind fellow Congress MLA BR Patil of Aland, who recently accused the state government of deep-rooted corruption in public works. “I stand with BR Patil. Whatever he said is true,” Kage said.

According to Kage, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously announced ₹25 crore worth of development projects for Kagwad, including Rs12 crore for road infrastructure. However, he claimed that none of the related work orders have been issued so far. “Even I don’t know why there’s a delay. I am equally puzzled,” he said.

Earlier, B R Patil had alleged that officials were demanding money from beneficiaries under a government housing scheme. The state’s Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has categorically denied these allegations.

BJP slams government over internal dissent

Reacting to the controversy, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the Congress government. In a post on social media platform X, Vijayendra said, “Corruption and loot are integral parts of the Congress administration.”

He cited B R Patil’s allegations and Kage’s remarks as evidence of a broader breakdown within the ruling party. “Congress MLAs themselves are rising in protest against corruption and stagnation in public works. This clearly shows the government’s failure,” he said.

Vijayendra also accused the state government of being consumed by internal rivalries, particularly between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. “There’s a cold war for the Chief Minister’s post, and now even MLAs have become victims of the bribery culture they once overlooked,” he claimed.

According to Vijayendra, MLAs from the ruling party are unable to access grants or respond to constituents' needs, pushing them into a state of despair. “The wall of patience is beginning to crack. More Congress MLAs are now joining Patil and Kage in exposing the rot within their own government,” he added.

He further urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to intervene, stating that governance in the state had “completely collapsed” and action was urgently required in the public interest.

(With PTI inputs)