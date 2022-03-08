International Women's Day 2022: Top events in Bengaluru

Only when women raised their voices against the inequalities and hardships do they get better recognition. The first women’s day was observed in 1909 when 15,000 women marched in New York City for better working conditions(pay and shorter hours) as well as voting rights. While in its initial years it was only celebrated in the United States of America, in the upcoming in also started to be celebrated in Austria, Germany, Russia, and other countries in the month of march but on different dates.

Today International Women’s Day is celebrated internationally on 8th March. United Nations first celebrated it in the year 1975.

UNESCO has chosen “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” as the theme for International Women’s Day 2022. Let’s break the barriers and recognize the leadership of women towards climate change adaptations, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future.

Indian Women's Achievers Awards 2022

To celebrate women entrepreneurs, motivate the upcoming ones, and appreciate them for their excellence Indian Women's Achievers Award are a great initiative. Their motive is to pay "A Tribute to all Women."

The event is happening on 13th March at Club Cabana Amusement Park.

Popup Boulevard - Women’s Day Edit

For all women who have a keen interest in shopping, Popup Boulevard is coming up with a women's day special exhibition.

On 8th March from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Khmer Kitchen,697,15th Cross Rd.

Pottery Workshop

It's Never too late to learn a new skill or follow your passion of exploring. Women's day special pottery workshop. Spend a day with the lovely females in your life and relieve some stress while molding the clay.

On 8th March from 11:00am - 1:00pm and 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Lahe Lahe, No.2906,2907,80 Feet Road,HAL 2nd stage,Kodihalli.

Special Offers on Brunches

The Oberoi, Hilton Bengaluru, ITC Windsor, ITC Garden, JW Marriot, and many others are the best brunch locations in the city. Offering special facilities for female customers on the occasion of Women's Day.

Indulge in your favorite cuisine at these fabulous eateries.

Women's Day Special Comedy Night

With an all-women’s lineup, laugh your heart out on this special day. Listen to jokes from a woman's perspective and enjoy the night with a couple of drinks and mouth-watering food. Be stress-free and laugh out aloud.

At the Drunkling Sizzlers and Pub: Bengaluru from 8:15 pm on 8th March.

Spare some time for your girl gang and spend the day together. Appreciating the friendship and support of each other. Celebrate Womanhood on this Women's Day.