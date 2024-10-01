Is your cake poisoning you? Cancer-causing agents found in 12 cake varieties in Bengaluru: Report

Do you often treat yourself to attractive bakery cakes? The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department recommends exercising caution. The department has issued a critical warning regarding the use of potentially carcinogenic ingredients in cakes prepared by bakeries in the state. The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department is urging bakeries to comply with food safety. (Adobe Stock)

This alert comes after similar concerns were raised about cancer-causing substances in popular dishes such as gobi manchuri, kebabs and pani puri.

Tests conducted on cakes from several bakeries in Bengaluru have revealed that 12 different varieties contain cancer-causing agents, Vijayavani reported.

In response, the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department is urging bakeries to comply with food safety and quality standards, emphasizing that these artificial colors not only increase the risk of cancer but may also contribute to various physical and mental health issues.

Higher risk for popular varieties

This alarming revelation has sparked concern among cake lovers. Popular varieties such as red velvet and black forest cakes, often made with visually appealing artificial colors, have been highlighted as posing significant health risks.

Samples have revealed the presence of artificial colors such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponso 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine.

Early this year, the Karnataka government banned the use of Rhodamine-B, a food colouring agent commonly used in popular dishes like gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that strict action will be taken if sellers are found using these chemicals in their restaurants.

Rhodamine – B is a chemical colouring agent reportedly used in textile dyeing and the paper industry. Its prevalence in gobi manchurian was aimed at enhancing visual appeal.

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, prohibits the use of artificial or synthetic colours beyond standard limits in the making of cotton candy.

According to Section 16 of the regulations, any artificial food colouring is not allowed in the production of gobi manchurian.