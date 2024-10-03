JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused of extortion and death threats, complaint filed

JD(S) social media vice president Vijay Tata has filed a complaint against party leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda for alleged extortion and death threats. In the complaint, he has also requested security. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.(PTI)

The complaint has been filed at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

JD(S) social media vice president, in his complaint, accused HD Kumaraswamy and Ramesh Gowda of demanding ₹50 crore from him and issuing life threats to him.

In a letter to the police, the complainant Vijay Tata said, "Speaking with Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda....handed me the phone to talk. During this conversation, HD Kumaraswamy mentioned the Channapatna by-election. He said, "This time, you have to pay ₹50 crore for election expenses, which is necessary for us to win in the Channapatna by-election." Disturbed by Kumaraswamy's words, I immediately replied, Sir, I don't have that much money; I need to calculate my real estate projects..."

'If you don't prepare ₹ 50 crores…'

"HD Kumaraswamy, the state president of JDS, became angry with my response and threatened, "If you don't prepare ₹50 crores, I don't know what I will do. If you run a real estate business in Bangalore, it will be difficult for you to live here."

While all this was happening, Ramesh Gowda, who was sitting in front of me, insisted that I prepare ₹50 crore. He added that he was building a temple and a school and requested ₹5 crore for that. He warned, If you don't give this money, you will face problems," Vijay Tata added in the letter.

Further information is awaited.

(Also Read: HDK accuses government, Lokayukta of destroying proof in MUDA case)

Menwhile Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Karnataka government of destroying evidence related to land plots allotted to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi BM and demanded the immediate arrest of the MUDA commissioner AN Raghunandan.

“Chief minister Siddaramaiah, his close confidante, urban development minister Byrathi Suresh, Lokayukta officials, and MUDA authorities are involved in a coordinated effort to cover up the scam,” Kumaraswamy said during a Gandhi Jayanti event near the JD(S) office in Bengaluru.