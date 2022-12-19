Karnataka assembly elections: JDS announces 93 candidates in the first list

On Monday, Janata Dal(Secular) released the first list of 93 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections in 2023. The party announced that the former chief minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy will contest from Channapatna constituency, which is roughly around 60 kilometers from the state capital.

JDS has also fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy and the third generation JDS leader from Ramanagara constituency. Nikhil earlier contested as an MP from Mandya and lost against the independent candidate and actress Sumalatha. Kumaraswamy’s wife HD Anita has been serving as an MLA of Ramanagara and she has vacated the seat for Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

See the full list of JDS leaders here

Another senior JDS leader and former minister G.T Devegowda will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency. In 2018, he won against former chief minister Siddaramiah in Chamundeshwari with a decent margin. JDS has also given a chance to G.T Devegowda’s son Harish Gowda from the Hunsur constituency.

Meanwhile, JDS accommodated Nagaraj and CMR Shrinath in Gubbi and Kolar constituencies. Earlier, the party had expelled Gubbi MLA SR Srinivas and Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda for allegedly cross voting in Rajyasabha polls. Earlier, former CM Siddaramaiah hinted that he might contest from Kolar in the 2023 assembly elections, but nothing has been officially announced from the party.

In 2018, JDS won 37 MLA seats in Karnataka and HD Kumaraswamy became the chief minister of the state after a post poll alliance with the Congress which won 78 seats. BJP remained as a single largest party by winning 104 seats.

