Karnataka: BJP accuses Siddaramaiah govt of going slow on Neha Hiremath murder investigation

The Congress government in Karnataka is under severe pressure on law and order in the state after the twenty-four-year-old daughter of a Congress Corporator was stabbed to death in the college campus in Hubbali. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra. (PTI)

The victim, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz, a former friend and classmate who has since been arrested.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar informed that an FIR had been registered and the accused had been apprehended within an hour. The accused has been sent to judicial custody, she added.

READ | ‘Are we in Pakistan?’: Actor Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru for speaking in Kannada | Video

"FIR has been registered in this case and the accused was also secured within an hour. He has been sent to judicial custody. It is a very serious case and we are investigating. In the course of the investigation, everything will come to light," the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner said.

Karnataka state BJP President BY Vijayendra took on the state government accusing them of going slow on the case to appease a certain faction.

READ | 'LS poll results will have bearing on CM Siddaramaiah's continuation in post': Minister

"In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old girl, daughter of a Congress corporator has been has been hacked to death in broad daylight by Fiyaz, reportedly for refusing his proposal for marriage. Guarantee of Safety" for Women has been pathetically absent since Congress came into power. Repeated incidents of crimes against women like assaults & murder raises concerns about the seriousness of the Siddaramaiah government in providing a safe environment for our sisters and daughters. Women have been highly vulnerable under this incapable government and have been living under extreme fear as Criminal elements have been on the Rise & are operating without any fear of law and order, " Vijayendra said on Thursday.

However, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Hubballi campus murder occurred due to personal reasons. The CM added that the law and order situation in Karnataka is good and that it is their duty to maintain it.

"Whatever murder happened is due to personal reasons. The law and order situation is very good in Karnataka, It is our duty to maintain law and order and we are doing it," the CM said.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the law will be applied to all.

"BJP is trying to threaten by showing that there is no law and order in Karnataka. Karnataka has the best law and order. They are just trying to tell the voters that they are going to put the governor's rule in the state. They cannot do it. The law will take its own course for everyone," Shivakumar said.

READ | ‘JD(S) and BJP will form coalition govt in Karnataka again’: Kumaraswamy

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwar, denied the presence of a communal angle in the Hubballi campus murder case and dismissed the allegations of "love jihad."

"It appears there was mutual love between the two. However, when the girl started walking away, the boy stabbed her. I fail to see any evidence of "love jihad" here. It seems that he (the accused) believed she was going to marry someone else. I don't know all the details," he said.

The state unit of the ABVP and the BJP protested the murder in Hubballi and Bengaluru on Friday and the issue is likely to flare up with the state going to the Lok Sabha Polls on April 26 and May 7.