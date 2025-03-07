Karnataka budget book inspired by state’s rich sculptural and architectural heritage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 16th state budget on Thursday, with the budget document’s design reflecting the state’s rich sculptural and architectural heritage. Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, L K Atheeq, shared this on X.(X/@lkatheeq)

The 2025-26 budget is set at ₹4.095 lakh crore, marking a 10.3 per cent increase over the previous year’s Budget Estimates (BE). The budget focuses on infrastructure, social welfare, and economic growth, with substantial allocations across key sectors.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly.

CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the Vidhan Soudha with the Budget document ahead of the Budget presentation. He was accompanied by his cabinet members.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that this is last Budget of CM Siddaramaiah as he is the outgoing Chief Minister.

Speaking on the expectations from this Budget, R Ashoka stated that the state government hasn't worked on the development from the past two years, and this year, they expect some announcements which can bring development in the state.

"It is the last budget of Siddaramaiah. He is an outgoing CM. In the past two years, they have not done anything... There are no medicines in the hospital. There is a hike in everything, whether petrol, diesel, milk... At least in this Budget, they should made announcements for the development. That is our demand," the LoP told reporters.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader MC Sudhakar criticised BJP and JDS for carrying out protest today stating that the BJP "unnecessarily" wants to divert the attention of the people.

Earlier, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Bill 2025.

This Bill enables the state government to drop portions of land required for a road-widening project after the Supreme Court directed it to issue transferable development rights (TDR) worth ₹3,400 crore to the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.