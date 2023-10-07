Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appeals for 4,860 crore compensation over drought, says actual loss is over 30,000 crore

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has appealed for a compensation of ₹4860 crore from the central leadership amid a drought-like situation in several districts, however estimating the actual loss incurred by the state to be over ₹30,000 crore. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

This comes in the backdrop of the raging Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. The CM spoke to reporters after the inauguration of the 100th year anniversary celebrations of Babbur Farms, Millets Mela and Symposium on Horticultural crops at the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agriculture and Horticulture Sciences in Chitradurga.

"Crops were sown in an area of 80 lakh hectares and 42 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged. Hence the state and the farmers are in trouble. Although we have appealed to the centre for compensation of 4860 crores, the amount of loss we have incurred is more than 30,000 crores. All this is being reviewed by the Central Drought Study Team. Chitradurga is a drought-prone district and is affected even more. Whatever the compensation provided by the Central Government, our Government is committed to ensuring that our people, farmers and livestock are not troubled," Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI.

"There is no price for the crop. Heavy rains, scanty rains and droughts are affecting the farmers. Therefore, pro-farmer research should be carried out in accordance with the changed environment. All the taluks of Chitradurga district are affected by drought," he added.

"Research should be increased in agriculture and horticulture universities. In the backdrop of climate change, a study must be conducted regarding crops that are feasible and which will benefit the farmers. It does not matter how many graduates come out of agricultural universities. It is important as to how many varieties have been developed," He further stated.

The Congress stalwart also assured that the Government is committed to providing all assistance in the matter, especially for research in the agriculture sector.

(With inputs from ANI)

