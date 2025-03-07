Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah quotes Kuvempu, Basavanna, Nuliya Chandayya, and others in budget speech

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech today, invoked the wisdom of renowned poets, philosophers, and political thinkers to underscore his vision for the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the state Budget 2025-26, in Bengaluru.(CMO )

Quoting literary giants such as Kuvempu, Gopalakrishna Adiga, Kumaravyasa, and KS Nissar Ahmed, he highlighted the cultural and intellectual heritage of Karnataka. Additionally, he referenced Basavanna and Nuliya Chandayya, drawing from their philosophical teachings.

Siddaramaiah also cited the thoughts of social reformers and political leaders, including Dr BR Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, reinforcing his commitment to social justice and inclusive governance.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed his gratitude to the people of Karnataka for giving him an opportunity for the sixteenth time to present the budget.

He said he believed in the aspirations of Lord Buddha, 12th century AD social reformer Basaveshwara and Mahatma Gandhi and made efforts to take a step towards realising an equal society.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said, "Today, I am ready to present the 16th budget of my political career. I am grateful to all the people of Karnataka for giving me the opportunity to present the budget of this state sixteen times."

"Believing in the aspirations of Buddha, Basava, Gandhi and Ambedkar, and acting accordingly, we have made an effort to take a further step towards realising the dream of an equal society through this budget," he added.

Siddaramaiah said there is no doubt that this budget will be a beacon for the comprehensive development of the state for the next one year.

(With PTI inputs)