Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reviews performance of key departments

Karnataka has reported strong revenue growth, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewing the performance of key departments, including Commercial Taxes, Excise, Stamps and Registration, and Mines and Geology, at a high-level meeting, his office said in a release. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Also Read - Bengaluru Police constable misbehaves with woman during passport verification, suspended

The review underscored Karnataka's strong economic growth and superior revenue performance, particularly in GST collections, which surpassed national averages.

The Commercial Taxes Department reported revenue collection of ₹53,103 crore by November, achieving 94 per cent of the year-to-date target of ₹56,317 crore, his office said.

With an annual target of R. 84,475 crore for 2024-25, the Chief Minister urged officials to focus on underperforming regions such as Malenadu and Mysuru to meet targets. GST collections grew by 15 per cent with Karnataka contributing ₹13,722 crore, placing the state second nationally in GST collections, as per CMO.

The Excise Department collected ₹23,600 crore, amounting to 61.26 per cent of its annual target of ₹38,525 crore for 2024-25. Revenue increased by ₹1,432 crore, reflecting a 6.46 per cennt growth compared to the previous year, it said.

Also Read - Bengaluru Police recover stolen Apple Airpods within 20 minutes after compliant

Measures to streamline operations and fill vacant Group C posts are being implemented to enhance performance.

The Stamps and Registration Department recorded revenues of ₹15,161 crore, achieving 58 per cent of its annual target of ₹26,000 crore. Compared to the previous year, revenue grew by 21 per cent, driven by measures to curb illegal registrations and include unassessed properties in the tax net, the release said.

The Mines and Geology Department reported revenue collections of ₹4,862 crore by November, against an annual target of Rs. 9,000 crore, reflecting a 10 per cent year-on-year growth, as per CMO.

Discussions focused on streamlining mineral tax policies and optimizing revenues from minor minerals.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for intensified efforts to meet annual targets.

He directed officials to strengthen vigilance to curb tax evasion, launch special drives in the Commercial Tax and Excise Departments, resolve pending GST applications to accelerate revenue realization, and streamline e-Khata processes in the Stamps and Registration Department.

Officials were instructed to implement these measures promptly to sustain Karnataka's revenue growth trajectory.