Schools, colleges mandated to read Preamble along with regular prayers, says Karnataka minister HK Patil

Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil on Thursday said schools and colleges in the state will henceforth be mandated to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with their regular prayers. Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil addressed the media after a cabinet meeting today.(ANI)

The minister addressed the media after a cabinet meeting today and announced other decisions including one to amend the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) Act in the southern state. The Siddaramaiah-led government will be bringing back the older version of the APMC Act while keeping a few provisions of the amended one, he indicated.

READ | 'Wants to eliminate patriotism, make 'Mughalistaan': BJP v Cong on textbook row

“The State cabinet has decided to make it compulsory to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with the hymn in schools and colleges. Karnataka Cabinet has also decided to amend the APMC Act in the state to bring back the old law,” HK Patil said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka had amended the APMC (Regulation and Development) Act, 1966 to suit the central leadership's three controversial farm laws, which prompted strong rebuttal from farmers in several states. The state government had then refused to discard the amendment despite the central government's decision to repeal all three of them.

READ | Karnataka government shouldn't act out of revenge: Former minister Ashwath Narayan

Patil added that the Karnataka cabinet also discussed the controversial subject of textbook revision. This comes after the Congress government's hints to review decisions taken under the previous BJP rule, including one to look into any land allotments made to right-wing groups under their regime and others such as the anti-conversion law and the hijab ban.