Karnataka Covid cases jump 56% in 24 hours, positivity rate at 11%

Karnataka logged 339 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, compared to the 217 cases registered the day before, of which a majority of 306 cases were from state capital Bengaluru alone, data from the health department said. With 724 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload dipped to 1,943. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.85 lakhs, and the state's positivity rate spiked from 2 per cent to 11.3 per cent. Karnataka's positivity rate spiked from 2 per cent to 11.3 per cent. (HT PHOTO)

Of the 2,992 samples tested in the city, 1,454 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 1,538 were RT-PCR and other tests. Around 157 passengers were screened at international airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Among districts, 10 cases were reported from Mysuru, with six cases from Davanagere. Meanwhile, over 21 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases.

There were two deaths reported from the state on Tuesday, whereas it saw one COVID-19-related death the day before.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru continued to record a surge in fresh infections, recording 306 new cases compared to 94 on Monday. Recoveries in the city were at 514, taking active cases to 1,260. India on the whole reported 6,660 new cases and 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours with the active cases now standing at 63,380 on Tuesday.

There were 24 deaths in total on Tuesday.