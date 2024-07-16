Amid escalating tensions over the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed openness to dialogue and cooperation, emphasising the need for mutual understanding. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges cooperation amid Cauvery water dispute

"Tamil Nadu have every right to meet as we meet. We don't object to their meeting. It is their duty," Shivakumar stated, addressing the ongoing discussions on water allocations. He refrained from direct comments on Tamil Nadu's recent actions but highlighted positive developments in water inflow in the Cauvery region.

"More than 50,000 inflow in the Cauvery region. And whatever is there, we are allowing to go out of Harangi. I think more than 20,000 were going out of Harangi and other places. If God permits us all, our problems will be sorted out," Shivakumar remarked optimistically, reflecting on recent water flow patterns amid regional concerns.

In an appeal directed towards Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar urged cooperation for the mutual benefit of both states. "But one thing I would like to appeal to Tamil Nadu. For your interest and our interest, more than our interest is your interest, you just permit us. Whatever storage we do, we will give you only that water," he asserted, underscoring Karnataka's commitment to fair water management.

"We will cooperate in whatever way we can," Shivakumar assured, signaling readiness to engage constructively despite the ongoing disagreements over water sharing.

The remarks come in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's condemnation of Karnataka's decision to restrict Cauvery water releases. Tamil Nadu's Water Resources Minister, Duraimurugan, convened an all-party meeting to address the issue, reflecting the heightened tensions over water allocations.

In response to the escalating situation, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticised the effectiveness of such meetings, expressing frustration over perceived obstacles in addressing the water crisis affecting farmers.

The Karnataka government's recent decision to release 8,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, amidst broader concerns over water scarcity in several districts including Bengaluru, has further intensified the debate over equitable water distribution.