Karnataka forest team pulls off high-risk rescue of baby elephant stuck in canal. Watch

A high-risk rescue effort by the Forest Department in Mandya has saved a baby elephant that had been stuck in a fast-flowing canal near Shivanasamudra in Malavalli taluk for four days.

The calf had slipped into the canal while attempting to drink water and remained stranded in the same spot, struggling against the strong current.

The animal’s ordeal continued despite repeated attempts by officials on Monday, when elevated water levels made it impossible to lift the young elephant out. The situation changed on Tuesday after the water level in the canal, located next to a private power generation plant, was lowered, allowing a large-scale, coordinated operation to begin.

Forest staff first fed and tranquilised the calf, then secured it inside a container designed for safe lifting, Asianet reported.

A hydraulic crane brought from Bengaluru was used to hoist the elephant out of the canal, bringing the rescue to a successful close.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan posted pictures and videos of the operation on X, calling it a massive effort involving hundreds of personnel.

“What a massive operation it would be. See how hundreds of forest staff rescued this elephant trapped in the canal at Shivanasamudra. Kudos to all involved,” he wrote.

Sharing more context, Kaswan added that the mission spanned two days and came with unique challenges: “One can imagine how this mammoth was lifted, released and saved, especially when they don’t volunteer. No two rescues are the same. All throw very unique challenges and complexities.”

He praised the ground team for their persistence throughout the long operation, highlighting the role of officers and frontline staff who worked continuously to save the calf.

