Karnataka: Four, including three students, killed as pilgrimage vehicle overturns in Raichur

At least four persons including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday in this district, police said. The vehicle was carrying students of Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala were on a pilgrimage to Hampi to offer prayers at Narahari Temple.

Deceased students have been identified as Aryavandan (18), Sucheendra (22) and Abhilash (20). Driver Shiva (24) too lost his life in this accident. The 10 injured people have been admitted to a local hospital.

The Sindhanur police visited the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary and injured to the hospital. Sindhanur Traffic Police Station registered a case.

Siddaramaiah condoles deaths

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the deaths of 14 people in the two separate road accidents that took place in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts of the State on Wednesday morning.

"It was heartbreaking to hear the news that a total of 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

The chief minister said that the victims' families would be provided appropriate compensation by the government.

"I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. My condolences to the grieving people who lost their loved ones in these tragic events. The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government," the chief minister said.

In another incident, ten people were killed and 15 injured after a truck carrying them overturned Yellapur in Uttara Kannada this morning, said the police.

The victims were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.

(With PTI inputs)