Karnataka gets back to normal as lockdown lifted

Karnataka has been rather swift in getting itself back to the pre-Covid time as normal life has been restored to normalcy owing to the lifting of lockdown in the state, reported Asianet Kannada. However, lockdown restrictions are yet to be eased for pubs, schools and cinema theatres and according to the government, these will take some time to open.

Following the lifting of lockdown, markets are brimming with people. The Yeshwantpur regulated market has come back to its usual hustle. Stocks of vegetables, staples, fruits and many other essentials are traded mostly during the day on Mondays and in the early morning on Tuesdays. The Krishnaraja Market, Russel Market and Johnson Market are operating to their fullest extent.

After the temples opened their doors to devotees, shops dealing in flowers and few other things have also reopened. Public offices opened fully with 100 per cent attendance. However, those officials who were found to be positive were allowed to continue working from home or even given full leave of absence.

Since it was the first day in the last three months when traffic opened fully, many cities in the state experienced traffic jams. Many places in Bengaluru, including K R Market, Chamarajapet, Kalasipalayam witnessed traffic snarls. Roads of Mangaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi were also teeming with motorists.

However, experts are wary of the emerging situation and have conveyed their warnings to the government. They fear that over-enthusiasm and complacency among people after lockdown might give rise to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. People were found to be going about their daily work without wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

City bus service in Mangaluru was seen carrying people at full capacity of the vehicles, with no regard to Covid appropriate behaviour or safety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON