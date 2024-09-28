Karnataka govt approves projects worth 4,071.11 crore investment

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Friday approved 88 projects worth ₹4,071.11 crore investments in the state. Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

These projects are expected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state. The SLSWCC was chaired by Karnataka Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

Among the notable approvals are proposals from Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited, which plan to invest ₹485 crore and ₹285 crore respectively, the Minister's office said in a release.

Patil said that the approved projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the state.

He noted that the committee approved 14 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding ₹50 crore, amounting to ₹2,031.76 crore and expected to create employment for around 3,302 people.

Additionally, 68 new projects with investments ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore were approved, from which ₹1,355.07 crores will be capital investment and employment opportunities will be available to approximately 5,049 people, the Minister said, adding that six additional capital investment projects, amounting to ₹684.28 crore, were also approved. These will create employment opportunities for about 2,234 people.