Karnataka govt approves projects worth 4,071.11 crore investment

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 28, 2024 11:04 AM IST

These projects are expected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state.

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Friday approved 88 projects worth 4,071.11 crore investments in the state.

Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)
Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

These projects are expected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state. The SLSWCC was chaired by Karnataka Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

Among the notable approvals are proposals from Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited, which plan to invest 485 crore and 285 crore respectively, the Minister's office said in a release.

Patil said that the approved projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the state.

He noted that the committee approved 14 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding 50 crore, amounting to 2,031.76 crore and expected to create employment for around 3,302 people.

Additionally, 68 new projects with investments ranging from 15 crore to 50 crore were approved, from which 1,355.07 crores will be capital investment and employment opportunities will be available to approximately 5,049 people, the Minister said, adding that six additional capital investment projects, amounting to 684.28 crore, were also approved. These will create employment opportunities for about 2,234 people.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
