Karnataka govt to settle 80L pending hotel bill of PM Modi's 2023 Mysuru visit

Amid a row over pending bills for PM Narendra Modi's stay in Mysuru during his visit in April last year, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the state government would clear the dues. The Radisson Blu hotel in Mysuru hosted PM Modi for two days when he visited the state for the 50th anniversary of Tiger Project in 2023, before the assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Eshwar Khandre said, “It has been a tradition for the state government to pay bills of dignitaries like the Prime Minister and President when they visit Karnataka. The then state government did not get involved in hosting the Prime Minister as there was a model conduct of code in place. We will clear the dispute by paying all pending bills.”

Earlier, a report in The Hindu said that the Karnataka Forest Department was directed to conduct the inauguration of 50 years of the Project Tiger event from April 9 to 11 at a cost of ₹3 crore. The union government even assured 100% assistance in the cost of the event. However, the cost of the event escalated to ₹6.33 crore due to the shortage of time and the union government only gave ₹3 crore assistance.

The finance department of Radisson Blu hotel reminded multiple times about the pending bills of ₹80.6 lakh for the stay of PM Narendra Modi and they have not received any response. Later the management of the hotel threatened legal action if bills are not settled before June 1, 2024.