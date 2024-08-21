Karnataka HC delays ruling on actor Darshan's bid for home-cooked meals in jail

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday postponed further hearing to September five on Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's petition, seeking home-cooked food, bedding and cutlery while in judicial custody. Karnataka high court (Representative Photo)

This comes after prison authorities informed the court that they had denied Darshan's requests.

Previously, on July 31, Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the prison authorities to consider Darshan's representation and issue an order, which was subsequently communicated to the court.

The actor's legal counsel has requested an additional week to review the order before making further submissions.

Darshan had initially challenged a trial court's decision, which on July 25, rejected his plea for home-cooked meals.

The trial court had cited the Chief Medical Officer's report from July 22, 2024, stating that the food provided in jail was sufficient and that Darshan was not entitled to the relief sought under Rule 728 of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021, especially given the serious charges against him, including allegations of murder.

In his plea, Darshan claimed to suffer from stomach-related issues and stated that, as an actor, he follows a high-protein diet necessary for maintaining his physique, which could only be supported by home-cooked meals.

He was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case and has been in judicial custody since June 22.