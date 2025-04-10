Karnataka HC tells KPSC to let pregnant woman write exam in hometown: Report

In a strong order underscoring the need for equitable access to public services, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to make arrangements for a pregnant woman to write her upcoming Group A recruitment exams in her hometown of Kalaburagi, questioning the government’s reluctance to support individual candidates when “crores of rupees are spent on elections.” Karnataka High Court (Wikimedia Commons)(HT_PRINT)

According to a report by Indian Express, the order, passed by Justice Dr. Chillakur Sumalatha on April 4 and made public recently, came in response to a petition filed by the woman, who is in an advanced stage of pregnancy and under medical supervision in Kalaburagi.

She had requested the court to allow her to appear for the KPSC Group A exams, scheduled from April 15 to 19, closer to home instead of traveling to the assigned centres in Bengaluru and Dharwad.

Her counsel argued that the candidate had been medically advised against long-distance travel and was undergoing treatment in Kalaburagi, making her travel to the allotted centres both risky and unfair.

The KPSC, however, defended its position by citing logistical and security constraints, stating that the exams require CCTV surveillance and uniform procedures, which could not be arranged at a separate location for a single candidate, the report added.

Rejecting the KPSC's stance, the High Court invoked Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law, special provisions for women, and equal opportunity in public employment. The court ruled that denying the petitioner a fair chance to appear for the examination would violate these fundamental rights.

According to the publication, the court observed, “our country is spending crores of rupees for conducting elections and bye-elections, if required. Due to lack of planning and vision, public money is frequently put to waste. But, here is a case where the State submits before this Court that it cannot spend money to conduct examinations for a deserving candidate.”

The order is being seen as a significant affirmation of the right to reasonable accommodation for women, especially during pregnancy, in the context of state-administered examinations and employment opportunities.

The KPSC is now expected to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the petitioner’s participation in the exams from Kalaburagi.

