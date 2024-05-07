Karnataka High Court deems pepper spray as a ‘dangerous weapon’: Report
The Karnataka High Court affirmed that pepper spray is a dangerous weapon, and rejected a self-defence plea in the CKC & Sons case.
The Karnataka High Court recently deemed pepper spray as a “dangerous weapon” while citing a recent US court ruling, and refused to halt investigations into a criminal case involving a director of C Krishnaiah Chetty & Sons (CKC & Sons), C Ganesh Narayan, and his wife, Vidya Nataraj.
ALSO READ | Man fires gun near pro-Palestine Chicago rally, another pepper-sprays crowd
The case originates from an altercation on April 29, 2023, where the petitioners allegedly assaulted Randeep Das, a security guard at CKC & Sons showroom in Bengaluru, and laborers on their compound wall, The Times of India reported. Amid the confrontation, Vidya purportedly used pepper spray.
ALSO READ | Man held for robbery bid at jewellery shop in Panchkula’s Kalka
Justice M Nagaprasanna, referencing IPC section 324, emphasized that causing harm with any potentially lethal instrument constitutes an offense. Pepper spray, the court noted, fits this category, drawing from a 2018 US court case, People vs Sandez, the publication said.
ALSO READ | Karnataka High Court denies anticipatory bail to police officials in Bitcoin scam case
Dismissing the petitioners' claim of self-defence, Justice Nagaprasanna concluded that Vidya couldn't have legitimately used pepper spray as there was no immediate threat to her life, the report added.
ALSO READ | ‘Gather info on existing laws over collection, sale of breast milk’: Karnataka HC tells advocate
The High Court stressed the necessity for investigation, aligning with a Supreme Court directive advising against high courts delving into the merits of such allegations at the initial stage.