Karnataka High Court deems pepper spray as a ‘dangerous weapon’: Report

The Karnataka High Court recently deemed pepper spray as a “dangerous weapon” while citing a recent US court ruling, and refused to halt investigations into a criminal case involving a director of C Krishnaiah Chetty & Sons (CKC & Sons), C Ganesh Narayan, and his wife, Vidya Nataraj. High Court of Karnataka, Bangalore, India (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ | Man fires gun near pro-Palestine Chicago rally, another pepper-sprays crowd

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The case originates from an altercation on April 29, 2023, where the petitioners allegedly assaulted Randeep Das, a security guard at CKC & Sons showroom in Bengaluru, and laborers on their compound wall, The Times of India reported. Amid the confrontation, Vidya purportedly used pepper spray.

ALSO READ | Man held for robbery bid at jewellery shop in Panchkula’s Kalka

Justice M Nagaprasanna, referencing IPC section 324, emphasized that causing harm with any potentially lethal instrument constitutes an offense. Pepper spray, the court noted, fits this category, drawing from a 2018 US court case, People vs Sandez, the publication said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka High Court denies anticipatory bail to police officials in Bitcoin scam case

Dismissing the petitioners' claim of self-defence, Justice Nagaprasanna concluded that Vidya couldn't have legitimately used pepper spray as there was no immediate threat to her life, the report added.

ALSO READ | ‘Gather info on existing laws over collection, sale of breast milk’: Karnataka HC tells advocate

The High Court stressed the necessity for investigation, aligning with a Supreme Court directive advising against high courts delving into the merits of such allegations at the initial stage.