Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara claims ‘EVM hacking’ in Maharashtra, demands to bring back ballot papers

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 02:32 PM IST

G Parameshwara demanded to reintroduce the ballot papers in Indian elections and said that an internal discussion had been done with senior AICC leaders.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were selectively hacked for the benefit of the BJP in Maharashtra. G Parameshwara demanded to reintroduce the ballot papers in Indian elections and said that an internal discussion had been done with senior AICC leaders.

Karnataka home minister Parameshwara. (PTI)
Karnataka home minister Parameshwara. (PTI)

Also Read - Ajit Pawar shares big update on Maharashtra CM discussion within Mahayuti

What G Parameshwara said?

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, “People are aware of the result in Maharashtra where MVA lost big time in the assembly election. We doubt a selective hacking of EVMs in a few constituencies of Maharashtra. The BJP does not do it in every constituency to avoid scrutiny. All the senior AICC leaders were discussing this after the result and I think the ballot papers should come back in democracy.”

Parameshwara also said that it will be challenging to stop BJP from winning, as long as EVMs are used for elections. “In a meeting, we discussed that it will be tough for Congress or other parties to come to power if EVMs are used in elections. Many developed nations around the globe are still using ballot paper for elections, so why can't we just go back to them? That will clear all the existing doubts on EVMs,” Parameshwara said.

Also Read - Karnataka bypoll results: Congress wins all 3 seats, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharat Bommai face setback

In a response to G Parameshwara, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “I was under the impression that Parameshwara is a mature politician. But he also talks like Rahul Gandhi. If EVMs are hacked, how did Congress win 135 seats in the Karnataka assembly election? What about Jharkhad’s result? It does not make sense to blame EVMs every time they lose an election.”

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, delivered a massive mandate in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are competing for the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On