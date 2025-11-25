Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka Lokayukta conducts statewide anti-corruption raids against 10 govt officials, recovers gold, cash and more

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 01:41 pm IST

Karnataka Lokayukta officials launched extensive raids across the state, targeting government employees suspected of accumulating wealth illegitimately.

Karnataka Lokayukta officials carried out widespread raids across the state on Tuesday, targeting multiple government employees accused of amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income. Officers allegedly uncovered property documents worth several crores, along with gold and cash, at the home of Hootgalli Municipality Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy C in Mysuru.

Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted statewide raids targeting government employees accused of possessing unexplained wealth.(PTI)
Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted statewide raids targeting government employees accused of possessing unexplained wealth.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Gold, luxury cars, properties, 17 tonnes of honey and more: Retired PWD engineer in MP under Lokayukta scanner

The state-wide crackdown follows complaints filed by district units under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has placed officials from a range of departments, including municipal bodies, revenue offices, veterinary services, education, and public works, under the scanner, said a report by news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Court rejects plea to change IO in MUDA case, directs Lokayukta to finish probe in 2 months

Those targeted in the current round of scrutiny include:

  1. Puttaswamy C, Chief Administrative Officer, Town Municipality, Mandya
  2. Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar
  3. Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hootgalli Municipality, Mysuru
  4. Subash Chandra, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Karnataka University, Dharwad
  5. Sathish, Senior Veterinary Examiner, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Huilgol, Dharwad
  6. Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Project Director’s Office, Haveri (Davangere)
  7. Kumarswamy P, Office Superintendent, RTO, Electronic City, Bengaluru
  8. Lakshmipathi C N, FDA, SIMS Medical College & Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Shivamogga
  9. Prabhu J, Assistant Director, DVG, Davangere, and
  10. Girish D M, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Madikeri

In a separate operation, Lokayukta teams also searched the residence and office of Professor Subhaschandra Natikar of Karnataka University, Dharwad, said the report. Raids were conducted at his home in Shetter Colony, the university’s Sociology Department, the Ambedkar Studies Centre, and his private residence in Talikoti, Koppal district. The action, led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa, was initiated after allegations of accumulating assets through improper means.

ALSO READ | Ex-constable held for posing as Lokayukta DSP, duping officials

This is not the first major enforcement action by the Karnataka Lokayukta this year. In July, officials launched coordinated searches in Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru as part of disproportionate assets investigations involving five government employees.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka Lokayukta conducts statewide anti-corruption raids against 10 govt officials, recovers gold, cash and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted extensive raids statewide on Tuesday, targeting government employees suspected of illicitly accumulating wealth, uncovering crores in property documents, gold, and cash, particularly at Hootgalli Municipality Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy C's residence in Mysuru. The crackdown stems from complaints under the Special Intensive Revision process, affecting various departments. This follows a July operation targeting five employees for similar allegations.