Karnataka Lokayukta conducts statewide anti-corruption raids against 10 govt officials, recovers gold, cash and more
Karnataka Lokayukta officials launched extensive raids across the state, targeting government employees suspected of accumulating wealth illegitimately.
Karnataka Lokayukta officials carried out widespread raids across the state on Tuesday, targeting multiple government employees accused of amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income. Officers allegedly uncovered property documents worth several crores, along with gold and cash, at the home of Hootgalli Municipality Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy C in Mysuru.
The state-wide crackdown follows complaints filed by district units under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has placed officials from a range of departments, including municipal bodies, revenue offices, veterinary services, education, and public works, under the scanner, said a report by news agency ANI.
Those targeted in the current round of scrutiny include:
- Puttaswamy C, Chief Administrative Officer, Town Municipality, Mandya
- Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar
- Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hootgalli Municipality, Mysuru
- Subash Chandra, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Karnataka University, Dharwad
- Sathish, Senior Veterinary Examiner, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Huilgol, Dharwad
- Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Project Director’s Office, Haveri (Davangere)
- Kumarswamy P, Office Superintendent, RTO, Electronic City, Bengaluru
- Lakshmipathi C N, FDA, SIMS Medical College & Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Shivamogga
- Prabhu J, Assistant Director, DVG, Davangere, and
- Girish D M, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Madikeri
In a separate operation, Lokayukta teams also searched the residence and office of Professor Subhaschandra Natikar of Karnataka University, Dharwad, said the report. Raids were conducted at his home in Shetter Colony, the university’s Sociology Department, the Ambedkar Studies Centre, and his private residence in Talikoti, Koppal district. The action, led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa, was initiated after allegations of accumulating assets through improper means.
This is not the first major enforcement action by the Karnataka Lokayukta this year. In July, officials launched coordinated searches in Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru as part of disproportionate assets investigations involving five government employees.
(With inputs from ANI)
