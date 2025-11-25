Karnataka Lokayukta conducts statewide anti-corruption raids against 10 govt officials, recovers gold, cash and more

Karnataka Lokayukta officials carried out widespread raids across the state on Tuesday, targeting multiple government employees accused of amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income. Officers allegedly uncovered property documents worth several crores, along with gold and cash, at the home of Hootgalli Municipality Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy C in Mysuru. Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted statewide raids targeting government employees accused of possessing unexplained wealth.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Gold, luxury cars, properties, 17 tonnes of honey and more: Retired PWD engineer in MP under Lokayukta scanner

The state-wide crackdown follows complaints filed by district units under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has placed officials from a range of departments, including municipal bodies, revenue offices, veterinary services, education, and public works, under the scanner, said a report by news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Court rejects plea to change IO in MUDA case, directs Lokayukta to finish probe in 2 months

Those targeted in the current round of scrutiny include:

Puttaswamy C, Chief Administrative Officer, Town Municipality, Mandya Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hootgalli Municipality, Mysuru Subash Chandra, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Karnataka University, Dharwad Sathish, Senior Veterinary Examiner, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Huilgol, Dharwad Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Project Director’s Office, Haveri (Davangere) Kumarswamy P, Office Superintendent, RTO, Electronic City, Bengaluru Lakshmipathi C N, FDA, SIMS Medical College & Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Shivamogga Prabhu J, Assistant Director, DVG, Davangere, and Girish D M, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Madikeri

In a separate operation, Lokayukta teams also searched the residence and office of Professor Subhaschandra Natikar of Karnataka University, Dharwad, said the report. Raids were conducted at his home in Shetter Colony, the university’s Sociology Department, the Ambedkar Studies Centre, and his private residence in Talikoti, Koppal district. The action, led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa, was initiated after allegations of accumulating assets through improper means.

ALSO READ | Ex-constable held for posing as Lokayukta DSP, duping officials

This is not the first major enforcement action by the Karnataka Lokayukta this year. In July, officials launched coordinated searches in Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru as part of disproportionate assets investigations involving five government employees.

(With inputs from ANI)