Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for 3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.
Karnataka man held for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant price to patients

PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST

A man has been arrested for selling oxygen cylinders to patients at ten times the government price of 300, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for 3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.

"He was selling it for 10 times more than the price fixed by the government.The government rate for 47 litres of oxygen is only 300," a police officer said.

He was caught red-handed on Friday while selling two oxygen cylinders of 47 litres for 6,000 rupees, the officer added.

