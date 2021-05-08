Karnataka man held for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant price to patients

A man has been arrested for selling oxygen cylinders to patients at ten times the government price of ₹300, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for ₹3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.

"He was selling it for 10 times more than the price fixed by the government.The government rate for 47 litres of oxygen is only ₹300," a police officer said.

He was caught red-handed on Friday while selling two oxygen cylinders of 47 litres for 6,000 rupees, the officer added.