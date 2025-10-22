Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini sweets sales surpass 1,100 metric tonnes this festive season: Report

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has achieved a sweet success this festive season, with its popular Nandini sweets brand crossing 1,100 metric tonnes in sales, generating a revenue of ₹46 crore during the recent Dasara and Deepavali celebrations.

This festive boost represents a 38 per cent jump in revenue compared to the same period last year, marking a significant milestone for the cooperative dairy giant, according to a report by news agency PTI. In 2024, KMF had clocked in 725 metric tonnes in festive sales, earning ₹33.48 crore. For 2025, the federation had set a goal of reaching 1,000 metric tonnes, a target it has now comfortably surpassed.

KMF credited this impressive growth to meticulous pre-festival strategies and seamless coordination with its member milk unions, ensuring high availability and quality during the peak demand season, said the report.

This milestone reflects the enduring trust consumers place in the purity and taste of Nandini products, the federation stated. It is a proud moment for KMF and a reflection of the dedication of our dairy farming families, it added.

As one of India’s largest dairy cooperatives, KMF collects around 1 crore litres of milk daily from farmers across Karnataka. Of this, about 65 lakh litres are sold each day as milk, curd, and UHT milk in Karnataka and other states.

Under the Nandini brand, KMF offers a diverse portfolio of over 175 dairy-based products, from ghee and paneer to a wide variety of sweets and beverages, catering to customers not just in Karnataka, but across states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and even in select international markets.

(With inputs from PTI)