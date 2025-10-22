Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini sweets sales surpass 1,100 metric tonnes this festive season: Report

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:15 PM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini sweets brand exceeded sales targets, achieving 1,100 metric tonnes and ₹46 crore in revenue during Dasara and Deepavali. (PTI)
    Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini sweets brand exceeded sales targets, achieving 1,100 metric tonnes and ₹46 crore in revenue during Dasara and Deepavali. (PTI)

    Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini sweets sales exceed 1,100 metric tonnes, generating 46 crore during Dasara and Deepavali festive season.

    The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has achieved a sweet success this festive season, with its popular Nandini sweets brand crossing 1,100 metric tonnes in sales, generating a revenue of 46 crore during the recent Dasara and Deepavali celebrations.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru weather: IMD warns of week-long rainfall as low-pressure system develops over Bay of Bengal

    This festive boost represents a 38 per cent jump in revenue compared to the same period last year, marking a significant milestone for the cooperative dairy giant, according to a report by news agency PTI. In 2024, KMF had clocked in 725 metric tonnes in festive sales, earning 33.48 crore. For 2025, the federation had set a goal of reaching 1,000 metric tonnes, a target it has now comfortably surpassed.

    KMF credited this impressive growth to meticulous pre-festival strategies and seamless coordination with its member milk unions, ensuring high availability and quality during the peak demand season, said the report.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru Class 5 student beaten with pipe by school principal, forced to stand for 2 hours: Report

    This milestone reflects the enduring trust consumers place in the purity and taste of Nandini products, the federation stated. It is a proud moment for KMF and a reflection of the dedication of our dairy farming families, it added.

    As one of India’s largest dairy cooperatives, KMF collects around 1 crore litres of milk daily from farmers across Karnataka. Of this, about 65 lakh litres are sold each day as milk, curd, and UHT milk in Karnataka and other states.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru pothole gets a couch instead of repair, internet jokes 'Modern problems require some kind of solution'

    Under the Nandini brand, KMF offers a diverse portfolio of over 175 dairy-based products, from ghee and paneer to a wide variety of sweets and beverages, catering to customers not just in Karnataka, but across states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and even in select international markets.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini Sweets Sales Surpass 1,100 Metric Tonnes This Festive Season: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes