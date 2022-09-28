Karnataka police chief warns strict action against PFI ban-related protests

Following the Union government imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday warned strict action on any protests or activities against the decision and in favour of the banned organisations.

The state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) said the police and district authorities will be taking necessary action to implement the ban, as per the government orders.

"Following the Centre's ban, the action to be taken by the state government has been delegated through a notification, and an order has been issued. Now, the state government will be issuing an order shortly on action to be taken by the District Magistrates and Commissioner of Police on the ground," Sood said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the police department and deputy commissioners of various districts will accordingly be taking actions against the banned organisation.

Suggesting that considerable information and evidence gathered by the Centre led to the PFI being outlawed, the DGP said the state police is keeping a strict vigil and is gathering information to take strict action against those who oppose the ban.

"If anyone protests against the government decision on the ban and in favour of the banned organisation, they will have to face the consequences, because they too can be considered legally as part of the banned outfit," he added.

Sood said the police will be taking action against the banned organisation and its affiliates that are active in the state, as per law, and some of which have already been initiated.

No untoward incidents have taken place in the state, since this morning, after the news of the ban came out, he said, adding that all precautionary measures have been taken over the last two days, and proper bandobast have been made.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The Central government's action came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

On September 22, the NIA along with the state police conducted raids, during which the agency had arrested seven and police 15 people, and produced them to court which granted them to 11 days police custody.

From evidences gathered and based on credible information, Sood said the police on Tuesday took 101 people under preventive detention from across the state after presenting them before the tahsildar.

"While some have been remanded for 15 (days), some are for 10 days and a few for seven. Based on their bail bond for good behaviour, they will be released," he said.