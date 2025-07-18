Karnataka police officer reassigned as DCP in Belagavi after controversial rally incident with CM

Narayan Baramani, the police officer who sought voluntary retirement after after an alleged public humiliation by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Congress rally earlier this year, has now been reassigned as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) for Belagavi City, news agency PTI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angrily calls a Police officer on stage and gestures raising his hand at him during Congress' protest rally, in Belagavi. (ANI Photo)(Video Grab)

ALSO READ | Karnataka cop ‘humiliated’ by CM Siddaramaiah on stage returns to duty after seeking VRS

Previously serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Dharwad, Baramani had contemplated voluntary retirement citing severe emotional distress. However, he later decided to continue in service, stating that he had resumed duties after discussions with CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and senior officials.

Speaking to the media in Dharwad after receiving his new posting, Baramani said, "The government has issued an order transferring me as the DCP (Law and Order), Belagavi City. I accept the responsibility given to me by the government and will discharge my duty with honesty under the guidance of senior officials, with the cooperation of colleagues and staff, and the advice of the leaders."

ALSO READ | ‘Humiliated in public’: Karnataka senior cop seeks VRS, alleges CM Siddaramaiah tried to slap him

He also noted that he had prior experience working in Belagavi, which made the new role particularly meaningful for him. Baramani refrained from discussing the April incident, where the Chief Minister had allegedly tried to “slap him” for lapses in crowd control.

The incident occurred on April 28 during a Congress event in Belagavi, when a group of women — believed to be BJP supporters — interrupted Siddaramaiah’s speech by waving black flags and chanting slogans. The visibly irritated CM summoned Baramani, then the Additional SP, onto the stage and demanded answers, addressing him sharply and questioning the handling of the situation.

ALSO READ | IPS officer Karthik Reddy takes over as Bengaluru's new traffic police chief. 5 facts you need to know about him

The moment gained widespread attention after Siddaramaiah, in a fit of frustration, made a hand gesture toward the officer that appeared aggressive but was quickly retracted. He then instructed Baramani to clear the protestors from the area.

The episode sparked backlash from opposition leaders, who accused the Congress-led administration of undermining police morale and professionalism.

(With inputs from PTI)