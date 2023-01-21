Karnataka: Shivananda Patil, JD(S) poll candidate, dies of heart attack

Shivananda Patil, who was one of the 93 candidates from the Janata Dal (Secular) to contest for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, passed away after suffering a heart attack late on Friday night, party second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief minister took to social media to announce Patil's demise, writing that the untimely death was shocking. Patil, who was set to contest from Sindagi, was 54.

“The untimely death of Mr. Sivananda Patil, party candidate for Sindagi Assembly Constituency @JanataDal_S has deeply shocked me. On January 18, he participated in the Pancharatna Rath Yatra in Sindagi Constituency with me for the whole day," Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter.

"The next day, along with the yatra, I was bid farewell to God's Hipparagi Kshetra. He participated in the Yatra of Nagathan constituency again yesterday afternoon,” he added.

“Mr. Patil, who retired after selfless service in the army, had an irrepressible desire for social service. He had excellent organizational skills, dynamism and became very dear to me within a short time of his acquaintance. I am personally deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Sivananda Patil. I pray that his soul rest in eternal peace and that the family is given strength to bear the grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a four-part thread.

The regional party had released the first list of 93 candidates for the assembly elections, set to take place sometime between April - May this year. HD Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Channapatna constituency, while his son, 32-year-old actor-turned politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, will be contesting from Ramanagara.