Karnataka teachers, school officials take to streets against 30% fee cut order

Thousands of teachers, private school management representatives and other non-teaching staff from various educational institutions on Tuesday carried out a protest in Bengaluru against the state government’s order directing private schools to take a 30% cut in fee.

Around 25,000 people took part in the protest.

Parents and private schools have locked horns over the issue with the latter resisting the order and saying that they have to pay their staff despite the loss of income due to Covid-19.

“The objective of the protest is the financial distress of private education institutions, unscientific fee reduction and the imposition of a new school clause for the old schools under the Covid-19 pandemic in the name of the accreditation renewal,” a statement from Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) read.

“It will become difficult for school managements to sustain operations,” Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said.