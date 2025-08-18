Karnataka's tiger reserves face crisis: 75 tigers lost, 13 due to human-induced threats | Report

Karnataka’s famed tiger reserves, once hailed for its big cat conservation, have recorded a sobering statistic: 75 tigers have died between April 2020 and August 2025. While a majority of these deaths were natural, the remaining deaths painted a darker picture - one marred by poisoning, poaching and human-induced threats. 13 tiger deaths in Karnataka raised alarm, attributed to poisoning, poaching, and human-induced threats, notably in Nagarahole and Bandipur reserves.(Unsplash)

At the heart of this tragic toll are two of Karnataka’s best-known reserves - Nagarahole (26 deaths) and Bandipur (22) - which together account for nearly two-thirds of all tiger deaths reported in the state during this five-year window, The Times of India reported. Other protected areas like Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve and Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills have seen eight and five deaths, respectively.

According to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, 62 of the 75 tigers died due to natural causes - including age-related ailments, internal conflict between territorial males and disease. But it’s the 13 unnatural deaths that have triggered alarm within conservation circles.

Of the 13 tigers lost to unnatural causes, six were poisoned, including five in MM Hills earlier this year - an incident that shook the forest department and led to swift legal action. In these cases, villagers allegedly laced carcasses with toxic substances to kill predators following livestock loss.

Two tigers - one elderly female in Nagarahole and a young male in Bandipur - died after being trapped in illegal snares, often set for wild boars or deer. Another tiger was electrocuted, one was shot dead and two were poached under unspecified methods, the report stated. The only recorded case of a roadkill involved a young male tiger, just one to two years old, struck down in Mysuru’s jurisdiction - a rare but growing concern as roads slice through wildlife corridors.

Cases have been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, against individuals involved in these unnatural deaths, according to the minister.

In response to the threats, the forest department is rolling out a mix of tech and terrain-based solutions. A real-time tracking platform called 'Hejje' (meaning ‘footprint’ in Kannada) has been developed to monitor radio-collared tigers. Data is transmitted wirelessly, helping officials keep a constant eye on tiger movements and act swiftly in case of conflict or distress.

AI-powered camera traps have also been deployed in sensitive zones to capture movement patterns, while drone surveillance is being scaled up for better visibility in dense forest patches, the report added.

On the ecological front, Karnataka is investing in reviving grasslands - critical for herbivore populations, which form the prey base for tigers. Invasive weeds like lantana and eupatorium, known to choke native grasses, are being aggressively cleared to make way for tiger-friendly ecosystems.

With tiger sightings increasingly reported near human settlements, an early warning system is also being tested in fringe villages to prevent panic and reduce retaliatory attacks. These alerts aim to inform locals of tiger presence through mobile messages or village loudspeakers, allowing both people and predators a safer buffer.