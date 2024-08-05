Karnataka's Yadgir district gains direct Vande Bharat express link to Bengaluru: Report

Yadgir, a district historically known for its developmental challenges, has recently achieved a significant milestone with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, connecting it directly to Karnataka capital Bengaluru. On Saturday night, V. Somanna, the Minister of State for Railways, officially inaugurated the SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (train number 22232), which will now make an additional stop at Yadgir, the Deccan Herald reported. The railway upgrade is part of a broader ₹ 2,900 crore investment to enhance 59 stations across Karnataka. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

The newly launched train will offer enhanced connectivity between the two cities. It's schedule is as follows:

The train is set to depart from Yadgir at 5:55 am heading towards Bengaluru and its evening return journey from Bengaluru is set at 9:44 pm towards Kalaburagi. This development marks a notable improvement in transportation for Yadgir, providing faster and more efficient travel options.

Minister Somanna highlighted that the state is investing heavily in its railway infrastructure, with a total of ₹2,900 crore allocated for the upgrade of 59 railway stations across Karnataka. Yadgir’s station is also undergoing an upgrade with an investment of ₹7.5 crore, while Kalaburagi’s station is set to receive improvements worth ₹12.5 crore, the report noted. This initiative aims to enhance the overall travel experience and stimulate regional development.

This comes after the recent introduction of the Bengaluru to Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express, which sparked a lively discussion among Keralites living in the tech hub. The new service garnered both praise and criticism from the community on social media, with supporters highlighting its speed, comfort and reduced travel time as significant advantages. Meanwhile, critics argued that the train's schedule and frequency are not convenient for many potential passengers.