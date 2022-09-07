Killers of Bajrang Dal activist developed hatred for Hindus: NIA
Persons accused of killing of a Bajrang Dal activist here in February this year had developed hatred towards the Hindu community and raised slogans against the activist while hacking him to death, according to a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency before the Special Court recently.
Amid the hijab (head scarf) row in Karnataka, the activist was hacked to death in full public view. “Investigation revealed that the accused had developed enmity towards the Hindu community during the CAA-NRC issue, hijab controversy and cow preservation activities of the Bajrang Dal activists,” the charge sheet said.
“For these reasons, they (accused) conspired to create terror among people of Hindu community, and to create communal disharmony, ill-will and hatred among people of Hindu and Muslim community in Shivamogga city,” it said.
It added that the accused started observing the movement of prominent Hindu community leaders in Shivamogga during processions, celebrations and functions of the community.
The accused then zeroed in on Harsha as a prominent Hindu community leader and in order to create terror among Hindus they conducted a recce and got weapons to kill him, the charge sheet said.
The agency said, “On the day of offence after tracing Harsha alias Hindu Harsha, the accused chased him in a public road with machetes in their hands and then assaulted him in full public view by shouting 'Kafir Bajrang Dal Wale Ko Maro' (Kill the infidel Bajrang Dal man).”
The NIA said the accused persons formed themselves into a gang, conspired and hacked Harsha to death in order to create terror.
